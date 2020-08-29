Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hard drive upgrade


#274578 29-Aug-2020 15:31
Hi all

I currently have a Gigabyte Z97p-d3 mobo, with 2 x 500gb ssd's.

I'm running out of room on the main drive (even when using the second one for as much storage as possible).

I've seen this, which seems like a good deal: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM60100/Samsung-860-QVO-MZ-76Q1T0BW-1TB--Samsung-V-NAND-SA

My mobo doesnt have a M2 slot, but I've read something about getting an adapter to work through the PCIe slot.

So my question is please - is it worth spending more on an adapter and M2 drive, or stick with $149 for a 1tb SSD?

Thanks!




  #2551967 29-Aug-2020 15:43
Maybe you need a spinning disk to offload media to? My OS SSD is 120GB and I have all the regular business apps, it's only half full. I put email and other latency sensitive stuff on a second 120GB SSD, but all images, video, media, etc, go to the spinning disks.

  #2551976 29-Aug-2020 15:59
Simple is better imo. Stick with SATA SSD drive unless you are planning on upgrading your mobo soon.

Adapters are just another expense and something else to go wrong.

M.2 speeds are very awesome compared to SATA though, I think my M.2 drive runs at 3000MBps vs 600MBps for my SATA drive.

 
 
 
 




  #2551987 29-Aug-2020 16:13
timmmay:

Maybe you need a spinning disk to offload media to? My OS SSD is 120GB and I have all the regular business apps, it's only half full. I put email and other latency sensitive stuff on a second 120GB SSD, but all images, video, media, etc, go to the spinning disks.



Yup, I've already done that - all music, videos, downloads etc go on my second drive.

The problem is my games - WOT, WOWS , War Thunder & Battlefield 1. Doesnt leave a lot of room!

My main drive is Samsung 750 Evo, btw - it looks like the new one I was looking at isn't quite as good (except for being twice the size).
Maybe need to look higher, unless I wont actually notice much difference in reality?





