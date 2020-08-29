Hi all



I currently have a Gigabyte Z97p-d3 mobo, with 2 x 500gb ssd's.



I'm running out of room on the main drive (even when using the second one for as much storage as possible).



I've seen this, which seems like a good deal: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM60100/Samsung-860-QVO-MZ-76Q1T0BW-1TB--Samsung-V-NAND-SA



My mobo doesnt have a M2 slot, but I've read something about getting an adapter to work through the PCIe slot.



So my question is please - is it worth spending more on an adapter and M2 drive, or stick with $149 for a 1tb SSD?



Thanks!