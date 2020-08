Its getting time to upgrade my work from home set up.

I currently have a 2015 27" iMac then 2x 27" 4K monitors (with a 24" HD monitor above my central display)

I am retiring my iMac soon. so thinking time to upgrade my other displays.

I'm thinking of scrapping all the monitors and get just a Mac Mini and 2-3 32" 4K Monitors. tired of looking up at the top screen for the chats.

Has anyone gone multi-screen with curved displays for office-based work? is it better on the eyes?