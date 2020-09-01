Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingOptiplex 9020 SFF info


2224 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#275626 1-Sep-2020 13:43
Send private message quote this post

Got it on order but I want to get a dvd tray caddy for it. Googling hasn't worked so wonder if anyone knows whether it needs a 12.7mm or 9.5mm deep caddy?

Create new topic

xpd

Mask enabled
10684 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2554789 1-Sep-2020 13:49
Send private message quote this post

Service tag on the system should help, as its what Dell uses to keep record of parts etc.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

4174 posts

Uber Geek


  #2554792 1-Sep-2020 13:54
Send private message quote this post

We got caught out here with the change to 3050s from 7010s. None of the pile of drives we got fit!

 

If you can get the SN or similar from invoice, the 'view system configuration' is a good help

 

For instance, although our CTO  3050 is missing it, it shows what should be there. (The drives we had seem to be the 12 with blanks)

 

429-AAVM : Filler for No Optical Drive

 

FILLER,9.5MM,ODD,MT/SFF,D71

 

9.5 perhaps for the newer stuff?

 

 
 
 
 


1011 posts

Uber Geek


  #2554801 1-Sep-2020 14:17
Send private message quote this post

Like this one? 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.