Got it on order but I want to get a dvd tray caddy for it. Googling hasn't worked so wonder if anyone knows whether it needs a 12.7mm or 9.5mm deep caddy?
Service tag on the system should help, as its what Dell uses to keep record of parts etc.
We got caught out here with the change to 3050s from 7010s. None of the pile of drives we got fit!
If you can get the SN or similar from invoice, the 'view system configuration' is a good help
For instance, although our CTO 3050 is missing it, it shows what should be there. (The drives we had seem to be the 12 with blanks)
429-AAVM : Filler for No Optical Drive
FILLER,9.5MM,ODD,MT/SFF,D71
9.5 perhaps for the newer stuff?