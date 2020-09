I pick my new PC up tomorrow, so excited I can hardly wait.

Paul at ComputerLounge was very patient and helpful in working with me to decide what to get.

Component by component!

They have even pre-installed and routed the sata cables for the HDD I am going to add in later.

If only my family weren't coming to stay this weekend, nvm, I have all next week to set it up.

Thanks ComputerLounge!