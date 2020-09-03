Hi guys,

Wife told me that she wanted a monitor for her home office so I thought that I could just go out and pick one up for her, was planning to get her the same LG USB-C (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONLGL62786/LG-27UL850-W-27-UDH-4K-USB-C-Monitor--DisplayHDR-4) monitor as myself but looking on PB's website, it appears that a bunch of monitors aren't available until November.

I wonder if due to the increase of WFH, there's a shortage of stocks in the market now?

The only one I could find that's USB-C and 4K is the Dell Ultrasharp (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONDEL42721/Dell-UltraSharp-U2720Q-27-4K-USB-C-Monitor--Up-to) - which I'm considering just getting for her. (It's probably the same panel anyway)