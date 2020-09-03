Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone noticed a stock shortage of monitors in New Zealand due to the uprise in WFH?


#275678 3-Sep-2020 14:42
Hi guys, 

 

Wife told me that she wanted a monitor for her home office so I thought that I could just go out and pick one up for her, was planning to get her the same LG USB-C (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONLGL62786/LG-27UL850-W-27-UDH-4K-USB-C-Monitor--DisplayHDR-4) monitor as myself but looking on PB's website, it appears that a bunch of monitors aren't available until November. 

 

I wonder if due to the increase of WFH, there's a shortage of stocks in the market now? 

 

The only one I could find that's USB-C and 4K is the Dell Ultrasharp (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONDEL42721/Dell-UltraSharp-U2720Q-27-4K-USB-C-Monitor--Up-to) - which I'm considering just getting for her. (It's probably the same panel anyway) 

 

 

 

 

  #2556426 3-Sep-2020 14:47
Probably for specific models/suppliers, but not for monitors in general. There's a bunch of them at Warehouse Stationery last Tuesday.

 

 

  #2556427 3-Sep-2020 14:49
For that price I'd seriously consider one of the 34-in ultrawide monitors like this one https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONPHS3461/Philips-346B1C-34-Ultrawide-Curved-USB-C-Docking-M

 

I bought an LG Ultrawide during the first lockdown, best thing I ever did.

 
 
 
 




  #2556428 3-Sep-2020 14:52
I seriously looked into getting these but these are not quite 4K are they? What kind of work do you do? 

Would it be good for multiple windows?


 

 

  #2556433 3-Sep-2020 14:54
I think it's a much better resolution as the text isn't so small as you get on a 4K monitor.  When I was doing my research I defaulted to thinking 4K was better because it's a higher resolution but much prefer the ultrawide and I based that on a few reviews and opinions on various monitor review sites.

