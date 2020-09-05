BiggusDoggus:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Intermittant freezing & black screen


356 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275708 5-Sep-2020 17:54


Hi

 

So I've been having intermittant issues - doesn't happen all the the time, but...

 

Playing games like World of Warships, Warthunder, Battlefield 1. Every so often the game will freeze - could be mid battle, could be in the "hangar", but it freezes. Sound continues, then after about 10 secs I get a black screen, then about another 10secs later it appears the signal is lost to the monitor (the light on it goes from blue to amber).

 

I need to do a hard reboot to get the PC going again.

 

 

 

My System:

 

i5-4570 CPU

 

Gigabyte Z97P-D3 mobo

 

16gb DDR3 RAM

 

Radeon RX470 Video Card

 

Corsair CX550 PSU

 

Samsung 750 EVO 500GB SSD

 

 

 

I have the latest video card drivers and mobo bios - what could the issue be? Could it be the GPU is about to die?

 

I was about to upgrade the SSD to 1TB tomorrow (not because of this issue - just to have more capacity) - should I in fact be buying a new video card? 

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 






6437 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557601 5-Sep-2020 18:03


Different display cable?

319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2557602 5-Sep-2020 18:17


It does sound like a GPU issue - Maybe use GPU-Z to keep an eye on GPU temps to see if it's that

 
 
 
 


244 posts

Master Geek


  #2557604 5-Sep-2020 18:21


Maybe AMD's infamous GPU blackscreen issue. Mentioned in all driver release notes issued over last 10 years but still no fix  :D

 

 

 

If you have a dumplog saved or look at WER folder file it may appear as a TDR - Timeout Detection Recovery. Basically means the GPU stopped responding.   Is it overclocked?

 

 

 

 



356 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2557609 5-Sep-2020 18:33


gehenna:

Different display cable?



I'm using a displayport cable - are you saying it could be a faulty cable?








356 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2557613 5-Sep-2020 18:35


K8Toledo:

Maybe AMD's infamous GPU blackscreen issue. Mentioned in all driver release notes issued over last 10 years but still no fix  :D


 


If you have a dumplog saved or look at WER folder file it may appear as a TDR - Timeout Detection Recovery. Basically means the GPU stopped responding.   Is it overclocked?


 


 



No, not overclocked.


I'm using OCCT now to test the system. 30mins so far and no errors.






244 posts

Master Geek


  #2557614 5-Sep-2020 18:37


BiggusDoggus:
gehenna:

 

Different display cable?

 



I'm using a displayport cable - are you saying it could be a faulty cable?

 

Not a cable.

 

It's usually power spikes causing the GPU to hang. This is a well known problem on AMD cards dating back to HD 5xxx series.   Often fixed by upping the GPU Vcore with MSI AB,  less often fixed with drivers. 

 

 Case in point...

 

https://forums.guru3d.com/threads/radeon-graphics-cards-black-screen-bug-is-haunting-amd.430722/page-7

 

 

 

 



356 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2557626 5-Sep-2020 19:02



Not a cable.


It's usually power spikes causing the GPU to hang. This is a well known problem on AMD cards dating back to HD 5xxx series.   Often fixed by upping the GPU Vcore with MSI AB,  less often fixed with drivers. 


 Case in point...


https://forums.guru3d.com/threads/radeon-graphics-cards-black-screen-bug-is-haunting-amd.430722/page-7


 


 



So much shoutiness in that thread! It got really heated at some points - weird.
And not much in the way of solutions.

Still, it's clear it's a "known issue", and not my GPU failing.

So I may as well stick with my plan of upgrading my ssd.






