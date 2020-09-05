BiggusDoggus:

Hi

So I've been having intermittant issues - doesn't happen all the the time, but...

Playing games like World of Warships, Warthunder, Battlefield 1. Every so often the game will freeze - could be mid battle, could be in the "hangar", but it freezes. Sound continues, then after about 10 secs I get a black screen, then about another 10secs later it appears the signal is lost to the monitor (the light on it goes from blue to amber).

I need to do a hard reboot to get the PC going again.

My System:

i5-4570 CPU

Gigabyte Z97P-D3 mobo

16gb DDR3 RAM

Radeon RX470 Video Card

Corsair CX550 PSU

Samsung 750 EVO 500GB SSD

I have the latest video card drivers and mobo bios - what could the issue be? Could it be the GPU is about to die?

I was about to upgrade the SSD to 1TB tomorrow (not because of this issue - just to have more capacity) - should I in fact be buying a new video card?

Thanks!