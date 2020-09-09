Hello.

Recently I had a Zoom session with my end having 6 people in my lounge.

However, the remote zoomers had a hard time hearing what we were saying, which was a problem I'd not encountered before on my Logitech C922 Pro webcam.

Normally it's just Himself and I.

To get most people on cam no one was sitting very close to the cam, so maybe this was the issue.

I have toyed with the idea of getting a dedicated mic for other regular zooms but so far my webcam has been doing the job.

If I get a mic though, it may as well be one that can cope with a room of people with sound coming in from multiple directions.

My other purpose for a mic would be for recording complementary audio for Powerpoint presentations.

To that end, can anyone here recommend a mic that wont cost an arm and a leg.

PS Mighty Ape are having a sale right now so the timing is OK.

Thank you.