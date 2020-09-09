Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: Pls recommend good mic for group of people on Zoom


#275779 9-Sep-2020 10:30
Hello.

 

Recently I had a Zoom session with my end having 6 people in my lounge.

 

However, the remote zoomers had a hard time hearing what we were saying, which was a problem I'd not encountered before on my Logitech C922 Pro webcam.

 

Normally it's just Himself and I.

 

To get most people on cam no one was sitting very close to the cam, so maybe this was the issue.

 

I have toyed with the idea of getting a dedicated mic for other regular zooms but so far my webcam has been doing the job.

 

If I get a mic though, it may as well be one that can cope with a room of people with sound coming in from multiple directions.

 

My other purpose for a mic would be for recording complementary audio for Powerpoint presentations.

 

To that end, can anyone here recommend a mic that wont cost an arm and a leg.

 

PS Mighty Ape are having a sale right now so the timing is OK.

 

Thank you.




  #2560745 9-Sep-2020 10:36
We have clients raving about the Jabra Speak 710 for small meeting rooms, though its not a budget device at $400-ish




  #2560756 9-Sep-2020 10:39
Yes, I second the Jabra. You can get one that can daisy chain up to (I think) 3 Jabras.

 
 
 
 


  #2560759 9-Sep-2020 10:42
Dynamic:

 

We have clients raving about the Jabra Speak 710 for small meeting rooms, though its not a budget device at $400-ish

 

 

We've been using one of those at work, awesome device even in a 4x8m room

  #2560762 9-Sep-2020 10:43
A mic that is good for room audio and a mic that is good for 1:1 zoom are not really the same tool. As above you'd be looking for something like a Jabra Speak for a small room. Even the Speak 410 is OK.

For 1:1 my boss has a Blue Snowball Ice that sounds great on Zoom. https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/games-capture-streaming/blue-snowball-ice-usb-microphone-blackout/334499/

