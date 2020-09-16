A place to post apps / programs that you're thankful for and think other members may find useful. The idea for this thread came up when I was watching a Youtube video and activated my 'Turn off the lights' chrome extension.

So here's my list to kick things off;

Chrome extensions;

- Turn off the lights (for YT. Fades page to dark so you can focus more on the video. Good if you don't want to go fullscreen).

- Key socket media keys + tampermonkey (allows me to pause, play, skip music/videos playing. Used for YT and Soundcloud).

- Notifier for Gmail (desktop and in-browser notification for all of my gmail accounts).

Computer

- PatchMyPC (one program that downloads/installs updates for many of the apps I use).

- Driver Booster 7 (The one program I pay for. Keeps my drivers updated; bluetooth, monitor, gpu, network etc).

- Youtube Music desktop app

- Dolphin (GameCube / Nintendo Wii emulator)

- MSI Afterburner / HWiNFO64 (internal temperatures and GPU overclock).

Mobile

- Blokada (block ads/popups)

- KWGT (create custom widgets)

- Bleacher Report (keeps track of NBA, Rugby, NRL, NFL news in one location)

- QKSMS (text messaging, can customize)