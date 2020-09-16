Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingFavourite apps/programs for Computer, Mobile Device or Other
Wakrak

346 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275917 16-Sep-2020 18:51
Send private message

A place to post apps / programs that you're thankful for and think other members may find useful. The idea for this thread came up when I was watching a Youtube video and activated my 'Turn off the lights' chrome extension. 

 

So here's my list to kick things off; 

 

Chrome extensions;
- Turn off the lights (for YT. Fades page to dark so you can focus more on the video. Good if you don't want to go fullscreen).
- Key socket media keys + tampermonkey (allows me to pause, play, skip music/videos playing. Used for YT and Soundcloud). 
- Notifier for Gmail (desktop and in-browser notification for all of my gmail accounts). 

 

Computer
- PatchMyPC (one program that downloads/installs updates for many of the apps I use).
- Driver Booster 7 (The one program I pay for. Keeps my drivers updated; bluetooth, monitor, gpu, network etc). 
- Youtube Music desktop app 
- Dolphin (GameCube / Nintendo Wii emulator)
- MSI Afterburner / HWiNFO64 (internal temperatures and GPU overclock).

 

Mobile
- Blokada (block ads/popups)
- KWGT (create custom widgets)
- Bleacher Report (keeps track of NBA, Rugby, NRL, NFL news in one location)
- QKSMS (text messaging, can customize) 

Create new topic
rb99
1723 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2566191 16-Sep-2020 19:27
Send private message quote this post

Anything ?

 

Emby (obviously)

 

MakeMKV

 

Handbrake

 

Notepad ++

 

MediaInfo

 

NextPVR

 

BulkRenameUtility

 

Affinity Suite

 

Avidemux

 

Backblaze

 

MyMedia for Alexa

 

Everything, file finder

 

 

 

 

 

 




rb99

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.