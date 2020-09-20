Hi.

I got a "surplus to requirements" desktop pc offered to me for free from my workplace recently.

My 14yo son wants to change the graphics card. Yes he probably knows more than me about this but before I commit the $$$ to buy the card, can somebody let me know if the card is compatible? The most I've ever done on any pc is upgrade RAM.

He is looking at this card

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4G GDDR6, GPU Upto 1635 MHz, 80mm Blade Fan, 2 Slot, DP/HDMI/ DVI-D, 170mm Length Max 3 Displays

Here are the existing specs of the desktop.

Let me know if there is any other info you need.

Thanks