Graphics Card - Compatibility check please
#275987 20-Sep-2020 10:19
Hi.

 

I got a "surplus to requirements" desktop pc offered to me for free from my workplace recently.

 

My 14yo son wants to change the graphics card. Yes he probably knows more than me about this but before I commit the $$$ to buy the card, can somebody let me know if the card is compatible? The most I've ever done on any pc is upgrade RAM.

 

He is looking at this card

 

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4G GDDR6, GPU Upto 1635 MHz, 80mm Blade Fan, 2 Slot, DP/HDMI/ DVI-D, 170mm Length Max 3 Displays

 

 

 

Here are the existing specs of the desktop.

 

 

 

 

Let me know if there is any other info you need.

 

Thanks

 

 

  #2568597 20-Sep-2020 10:40
That z420 seems to have pcie 3.0 slots, which should be fine for that GFX card. 

 

The gfx card specs say there is no power connector (n/a) meaning it draws power from the pcie slot alone.  

 

So, you have the right slot, and power is through the slot -  this should work OK. 

 

The power supply on your machine needs to be at least 300W -- you can open the machine up and it should be printed on the power supply unit somewhere. 300w is pretty low, so it is most likely fine. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2568603 20-Sep-2020 11:12
As above - PSU is the main thing.

 

I've got the Asus version of that card in an old i5, use it for daily gaming quite happily, just with my system I get bottlenecking with the CPU - but still happy with constant 60fps in overwatch :)

 

 




  #2568604 20-Sep-2020 11:21
Thanks for the replies. The power supply is rated 600 watts

