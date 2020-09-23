Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bricroi

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#277049 23-Sep-2020 15:30
I was looking at buying a 3080 locally in probably a month or so when stock levels normalise but had a WTH moment when looking at the pricing at PB tech and Computerlounge.

 

 

 

Firstly I learned that there are no FE cards coming to NZ

 

Nvidia FE cards are US$699 which is about NZ$1050

 

Nvidia FE cards in Australia are AU$1140 (NZ$1230)

 

So instead we have a range of cards from Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte ect

 

Across the board the lower priced of these cards are priced in USA stores between US$750-850 (NZ$1150-1275)

 

These same cards in Australia stores are AU$1300-1400 (NZ$1400-1500)

 

But here in NZ they are NZ$1500-1600

 

 

 

Is this Price Fixing? I believe they should be about equal to Australian prices, how do they justify $100 higher?

 

Even Australia bumped the FE up NZ$180 and the other cards by about NZ$250 so price fixing on top of price fixing???

 

And we are left having to pay NZ$350 more than US prices - to say that is shipping and import tax is B.S

 

Other PC parts do not have that much of a markup over international prices.

 

Essentually I won't be buying locally - this is stupid

Linux
6817 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572881 23-Sep-2020 15:34
They will be selling at the RRP for the NZ market, This is not price fixing

Handle9
4545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572890 23-Sep-2020 15:55
Price fixing would be all the retailers conspiring together to sell at a certain price.

 

High prices, including inflating prices due to high demand, isn't the same thing.

 

Basically they can sell a 3080 for moonbeams so they are.

 
 
 
 


Bricroi

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2572903 23-Sep-2020 15:59
Linux:

 

They will be selling at the RRP for the NZ market, This is not price fixing

 

 

 

 

Xbox Series X in the US is US$500 (NZ$755)

 

Xbox Series X in NZ is RRP NZ$800

 

 

 

That is only a NZ$45 increase

 

 

 

How can the RRP on 3080 cards be NZ$350 over the US prices?

fearandloathing
251 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2572908 23-Sep-2020 16:02
Be grateful you are not buying genuine KTM motorcycle parts.

Bricroi

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2572909 23-Sep-2020 16:04
fearandloathing: Be grateful you are not buying genuine KTM motorcycle parts.

 

Honda all the way

Linux
6817 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572910 23-Sep-2020 16:05
fearandloathing: Be grateful you are not buying genuine KTM motorcycle parts.

 

@fearandloathing KTM = Keeps Taking Money

lagbort
240 posts

Master Geek


  #2572914 23-Sep-2020 16:16
Bricroi:

 

Linux:

 

They will be selling at the RRP for the NZ market, This is not price fixing

 

 

 

 

Xbox Series X in the US is US$500 (NZ$755)

 

Xbox Series X in NZ is RRP NZ$800

 

 

 

That is only a NZ$45 increase

 

 

 

How can the RRP on 3080 cards be NZ$350 over the US prices?

 

 

 

 

The US prices are without any sort of sales tax, so actually once you remove GST, the NZ price for an Xbox Series X is only $695, $60 less than the US price.

 


Similarly here if you do a straight conversion of the 3080 FE price to NZD then tack on GST you get to $1,215. Once you add in shipping, higher business costs here and a bit of "NZ tax" the prices here are certainly high, but not gouging imo.

