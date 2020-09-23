I was looking at buying a 3080 locally in probably a month or so when stock levels normalise but had a WTH moment when looking at the pricing at PB tech and Computerlounge.

Firstly I learned that there are no FE cards coming to NZ

Nvidia FE cards are US$699 which is about NZ$1050

Nvidia FE cards in Australia are AU$1140 (NZ$1230)

So instead we have a range of cards from Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte ect

Across the board the lower priced of these cards are priced in USA stores between US$750-850 (NZ$1150-1275)

These same cards in Australia stores are AU$1300-1400 (NZ$1400-1500)

But here in NZ they are NZ$1500-1600

Is this Price Fixing? I believe they should be about equal to Australian prices, how do they justify $100 higher?

Even Australia bumped the FE up NZ$180 and the other cards by about NZ$250 so price fixing on top of price fixing???

And we are left having to pay NZ$350 more than US prices - to say that is shipping and import tax is B.S

Other PC parts do not have that much of a markup over international prices.

Essentually I won't be buying locally - this is stupid