ForumsDesktop computingIs my bluetooth wonky?
kiwifidget

2003 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#277093 25-Sep-2020 09:46
I am mostly set up on my new PC now, but there is this weird thing with my Bose QC35 headphones.

 

On my old pc, which I had to use a generic USB BT dongle for, my headphones show up in BT devices as "Bose Quiet Comfort 35".

 

But on my new pc, which has built-in BT, they only show up as "earmuffs".

 

Even if I use the old dongle in the new pc, I just get "earmuffs".

 

The headphones seem to be functioning fine, but i find the wording irksome.

 

How can I get the headphones to be recognised properly?

 

 

 

Edit: OMG!!!! my 2K badge!!




Wakrak
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2574067 25-Sep-2020 10:03
You could manually change the name?

 

Control Panel - Devices and Printers - Right click bluetooth device - Properties - Bluetooth Tab - Rename. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68460 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574078 25-Sep-2020 10:20
Also, same Windows version? Old device using OEM drivers, new one using Windows drivers? So many variables. If it works, just change the name as above.




 

 

kiwifidget

2003 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2574082 25-Sep-2020 10:28
Hmm both pcs running Windows 2004, but probably different BT versions.

 

Silly that the huckery old dongle identifies the headphones correctly and the new pc does not :)

 

 




trig42
5036 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2574085 25-Sep-2020 10:31
It's probably not the dongle, but the Windows drivers. It will see the QC35s but not know the correct name for them based on the QC35's hardware ID.

 

 

 

My (Win10) PC sees mine as LE-Bose QC35 II

kiwifidget

2003 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2574102 25-Sep-2020 11:04
Oh I may have been too hasty, the mic doesn't work with the built-in BT.




Dynamic
2862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574106 25-Sep-2020 11:11
Gotta say...  LOVE your signature and profile pic 😂




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68460 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574109 25-Sep-2020 11:17
kiwifidget:

 

Oh I may have been too hasty, the mic doesn't work with the built-in BT.

 

 

It maybe you just need to change the input in the Control Panel | Sound settings.




 

 

