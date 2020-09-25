My bedroom streaming device is an old Pipo mini-pc running the free version of Windows 8.1 that was distributed with these. It works fine with the film sites I stream except for FX Now. For some reason, it goes blank every time I click on it after briefly displaying the page. From the brief display I can see the content is there before the screen blanks. I also have FX Now installed on some Win 7 pcs and Android TV and it works normally. I am pretty sure that the problem has something to do with Win 8.1, but I don’t know what. Does anyone have any idea what could be the issue?

Before someone suggests it, I don’t want to upgrade the Pipo to Win 10. It is notorious for problems with this. Drivers don’t work, it gets bricked, all kinds of issues I don’t want to get into. Since I can see the screen briefly before it blanks, I’m inclined to think this must just be a settings problem.