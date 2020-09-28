I don't want to pre-emptively accuse, complain about or name the company I ordered my ROG STRIX X570-F from.

I'm just wondering if anyone knows if new ASUS motherboards should come sealed - Either the box or the metallic plastic bag that contains it.

Neither were in my case, the corners of the mobo manual pages were bent and it frequently fails to post and shuts down randomly.

I've emailed ASUS and asked them the same question about 5 minutes ago and given them the serial number but will probably be 48 hours before I get an answer.

Am I right to think this is dodgy? I don't want to be paying off a chassis, 3900XT and the X570 for 3 years if they aren't new -

Also the 3900XT had significant scratching on the surface as though someone had scratched off thermal paste. I know there would have been a little testing at the factory but..

Any ideas/advice before I take the first step?