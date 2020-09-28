Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Purchased Asus Motherboard Box was Open and Plastic Bag Unsealed
Plazrael

25 posts

Geek


#277145 28-Sep-2020 20:08

I don't want to pre-emptively accuse, complain about or name the company I ordered my ROG STRIX X570-F from.

 

I'm just wondering if anyone knows if new ASUS motherboards should come sealed - Either the box or the metallic plastic bag that contains it.

 

Neither were in my case, the corners of the mobo manual pages were bent and it frequently fails to post and shuts down randomly.

 

I've emailed ASUS and asked them the same question about 5 minutes ago and given them the serial number but will probably be 48 hours before I get an answer.

 

Am I right to think this is dodgy? I don't want to be paying off a chassis, 3900XT and the X570 for 3 years if they aren't new -

 

Also the 3900XT had significant scratching on the surface as though someone had scratched off thermal paste. I know there would have been a little testing at the factory but..

 

Any ideas/advice before I take the first step?

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1392 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575564 28-Sep-2020 20:21
I found three Asus boxes in our computer room, the most recent being an H370 chipset. None have seals on the boxes. One contained a bag, and that didn't have a seal either, but I can't be certain it was from the Asus board.

 

So no, I wouldn't assume it was dodgy. A compatibility issue would be the first thing I'd consider. Is the BIOS updated to support the CPU? Is the RAM bad? Power supply?

