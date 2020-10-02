DeepBlueSky

Hi Guys,

Our old Epsom is dying print quility issues clogged jets; I have read this can occur from not using an inkjet enough, the thing is in hour home we will have times of printing a lot then months go by not print much if any.

So been thinking of running costs printers dying etc. and this has led to me looking at Laser Printers.

My main worry with a Laser printer is the outlay on toner, I'm thinking of a HP MFP M283FDW Color Laserjet Pro Printer its $500.00 at the moment and I can see you can get Generic Toner when it runs out I know you can get issues with Generic Ink do you get similar issues with Generic Toner or is it more reliable ?.

If I was going to look at an Inkjet I was thinking of an ECO Tank but I hear the ink ages and can clog too so I would be back to issues with printing.

I Guess if we used it everyday an ECOTank would be the way to go and if I harly used it a Laser printer would be the go.

For an intermediate usage printer as we have kids and need to print photos on occasion what would you suggest, plus has anyone used generic toner how well does this work.