DeepBlueSky

Desktop computing - Colour Laser vs Inkjet (Fits and Spurts)
#277227 2-Oct-2020 12:31
Hi Guys,

 

Our old Epsom is dying print quility issues clogged jets; I have read this can occur from not using an inkjet enough, the thing is in hour home we will have times of printing a lot then months go by not print much if any.

 

So been thinking of running costs printers dying etc. and this has led to me looking at Laser Printers.

 

My main worry with a Laser printer is the outlay on toner, I'm thinking of a HP MFP M283FDW Color Laserjet Pro Printer its $500.00 at the moment and I can see you can get Generic Toner when it runs out I know you can get issues with Generic Ink do you get similar issues with Generic Toner or is it more reliable ?.

 

If I was going to look at an Inkjet I was thinking of an ECO Tank but I hear the ink ages and can clog too so I would be back to issues with printing.

 

I Guess if we used it everyday an ECOTank would be the way to go and if I harly used it a Laser printer would be the go.

 

 

 

For an intermediate usage printer as we have kids and need to print photos on occasion what would you suggest, plus has anyone used generic toner how well does this work.

 

 

 

 

  #2577951 2-Oct-2020 12:39
on HP inkjet printers the printer head is on the ink cartridge - so easy to remove and clean if becomes clogged.

  #2577957 2-Oct-2020 12:41
A couple of years ago (....maybe more...actually don't remember exactly) I was in pretty much the same situation.  Went to use a the old multi-function ink jet to find clogged jets and no amount of cleaning would seem to fix.

 

Decided to bite the bullet on a colour laser and now would never go back.

 

I went with a Brother HL-3170CDW. Pretty cheap and the toner costs aren't too bad.  Feels expensive when you have to replace a few together though they last far longer.  Ive used some generic ones from ComputerFood and they've been perfectly fine.

 

I don't do photography prints with them so cannot comment on that vs an ink jet at all.

 
 
 
 


  #2577963 2-Oct-2020 12:48
epson inkjets need to be used at least once a week. canon inkjets, pretty much daily (at least within 2 or 3 days).

 

with no kids (school work) and mainly printing photos, if you're using specialty photo paper, an inkjet is still the way to go. if you're just printing them on normal copy paper, probably not much difference.

 

i'm pretty sure i've seen the hp 283 around the $300 level at some point. almost got it then, but the (original) toner replacement cost stayed my hand.

 

aftermarket toners, like inks, depend on which one (brand/supplier) you get. i'm talking about colour reproduction/accuracy even before reliability.

 

i haven't printed photos since my photo printer died years ago now... getting them done mainly at harveynorman now.

 

as per previous post, brother toners are better priced than hp.

  #2577979 2-Oct-2020 13:09
nitro:

 

epson inkjets need to be used at least once a week. canon inkjets, pretty much daily (at least within 2 or 3 days).

 

 

If that is the case, shouldn't they have printing maintenance schedule that prints a page every so often if it hasn't been used in a while?

