Hi Guys,

I got a PC built about 3 months ago

ryzen3700x

asus prime b450m-a (pretty certain it's this one)

windows 10, M.2 SSD

think that's all thats relevant for this issue,

never had an issue with it - tonight I tried turning on and it went into BIOS and won't go past BIOS , it says no bootable device found when i'm trying to configure the boot. so I think it may be an SSD issue?

I tried some google/youtube fixes like changing UEFI to Legacy etc. they all seem to work (according to youtube comments) for the laptops, but can't seem to find anything for desktop (not sure if a difference)

Usually I can just find / fix a problem using google etc but i'm stuck on this one and have no idea.

to spice things up my wife works for a law firm they use a program called "Citrix" which is kind of like an OS when you log in. I asked for it not to be on the desktop but hey here we are, it's never had an issue on my laptop but i just didn't want her shhhh on my the desk top.

she installed it yesterday no worries and pc worked last night , I know she is also notorius for switching plugs off at the wall , but have read on google this doesn't really effect SSD these days? (although i always shut down properly anyway)

wondering if anyone has seen this before or if it's simply just buy a new hard drive? I think i'll have to get a technician out tomorrow (or ask wife to ask her I.T department to look into it lol) - haven't told her yet because they do say to pick your battles and i'd love for it to have nothing to do with it!

TLDR : Cant get past BIOS, No bootable device found, wife is lovely but doesn't listen.