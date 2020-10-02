Hi folks. It's been a while since I have built a PC that isn't a server. I've done just that and have run into some problems so wanted to get some advice from the team here.



I have a ROG Strix B550i motherboard and a Ryzen 7 3700x CPU with no integrated graphics. I've also got an MSI RTX 2080 Ti and 32GB memory and a 1TB Samsung Evo M.2 SSD. This is sitting in an NZXT case with a 650W NZXT PSU.



The problem is that I'm getting no picture when I boot. The motherboard has a sequence of LEDs that flash as it boots. So it goes from amber to red to white and that's where it stops. From what I'm reading white is a VGA error. It should get past that to green which means it's booting to POST.



I'm not sure what the issue is at this point. It could be incompatible memory (G.Skill F4-3200 2x 16GB) as that's not specifically mentioned as compatible in the motherboard manual. But I've never really had a problem with memory. It seems to prefer 3600 but I've always known memory to step down if it needs to.



That said, would that cause a VGA issue? Could it be that is not recognising the 2080 Ti and I need to enable something in the BIOS to pick it up? That seems annoying since there's no integrated graphics on the processor. I would have expected the PCI graphics to at least show an image even if the drivers aren't installed to an OS yet.



Speaking of which I haven't been able to even install Windows yet because of this. So I'm kinda dead until I figure it out. All the components are getting power. The fans spin on the case and AIO. The light is stable on the GPU and the front panel of the case.



Any advice?