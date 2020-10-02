Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingNew PC Build - No Graphics
gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277240 2-Oct-2020 23:47
Send private message quote this post

Hi folks. It's been a while since I have built a PC that isn't a server. I've done just that and have run into some problems so wanted to get some advice from the team here.

I have a ROG Strix B550i motherboard and a Ryzen 7 3700x CPU with no integrated graphics. I've also got an MSI RTX 2080 Ti and 32GB memory and a 1TB Samsung Evo M.2 SSD. This is sitting in an NZXT case with a 650W NZXT PSU.

The problem is that I'm getting no picture when I boot. The motherboard has a sequence of LEDs that flash as it boots. So it goes from amber to red to white and that's where it stops. From what I'm reading white is a VGA error. It should get past that to green which means it's booting to POST.

I'm not sure what the issue is at this point. It could be incompatible memory (G.Skill F4-3200 2x 16GB) as that's not specifically mentioned as compatible in the motherboard manual. But I've never really had a problem with memory. It seems to prefer 3600 but I've always known memory to step down if it needs to.

That said, would that cause a VGA issue? Could it be that is not recognising the 2080 Ti and I need to enable something in the BIOS to pick it up? That seems annoying since there's no integrated graphics on the processor. I would have expected the PCI graphics to at least show an image even if the drivers aren't installed to an OS yet.

Speaking of which I haven't been able to even install Windows yet because of this. So I'm kinda dead until I figure it out. All the components are getting power. The fans spin on the case and AIO. The light is stable on the GPU and the front panel of the case.

Any advice?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Invest in the US market with a Hatch account.
CYaBro
3335 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2578377 2-Oct-2020 23:51
Send private message quote this post

Got the pcie power cable connected to the graphics card?

Next thing would be to remove it all from the case and try it on the bench to make sure nothing was shorting.

gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578380 2-Oct-2020 23:54
Send private message quote this post

Yip pci-e power is connected, 2x 4 plug from memory. The GPU RGB is stable and fans are spinning. I've had it in two separate cases so far. The motherboard has mounting pins underneath so it's not directly screwed to the case either. The PC behaved the same when the GPU wasn't installed at all. I just figured that was the fact there's no integrated graphics at that point.

 
 
 
 


richms
23621 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2578381 2-Oct-2020 23:55
Send private message quote this post

Try another slot for the GPU, and if that works update the bioses on both of them.




Richard rich.ms

gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578395 2-Oct-2020 23:57
Send private message quote this post

There's only one slot

JaseNZ
1945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578396 2-Oct-2020 23:57
Send private message quote this post

From memory under tool in the bios there is a gpu option where you can see gpu settings, If there is an error with the graphics card I am assuming it would not show up or show an error there.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578411 3-Oct-2020 00:01
Send private message quote this post

I can't get a picture to go into the bios. That's the issue.

JaseNZ
1945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578412 3-Oct-2020 00:03
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: I can't get a picture to go into the bios. That's the issue.

 

Sorry mate, late night dumb ass reply DOH. 

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


JaseNZ
1945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578414 3-Oct-2020 00:07
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: Yip pci-e power is connected, 2x 4 plug from memory. The GPU RGB is stable and fans are spinning. I've had it in two separate cases so far. The motherboard has mounting pins underneath so it's not directly screwed to the case either. The PC behaved the same when the GPU wasn't installed at all. I just figured that was the fact there's no integrated graphics at that point.

 

MB should poll the pci's slots and change if required if there as a gpu and auto output display to the card.

 

If the gpu led is staying lit then must be the card. No other card you can try in there ??




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

JaseNZ
1945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578415 3-Oct-2020 00:19
Send private message quote this post

The other thing you could try is clearing the bios. This is out of the manual for that motherboard.

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578417 3-Oct-2020 00:25
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. Seems I was wrong about the GPU fans. The lights are on but fans aren't spinning so I connected the third block of power and when I turn it on now I get stuck on the amber light which is DRAM, so indicating a memory issue now. The GPU fans spin now. Also before if I pressed the power button it would instantly turn off or on. Now I have to hold it for 5 seconds to turn off. Seems like progress to some extent.

I'm doubtful the graphics card is at issue. It's brand new. I guess I could try it on my server tomorrow.

biggal
466 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2578418 3-Oct-2020 00:25
Send private message quote this post

 a few thinks to ask

 

is the GPU in the socket right some times you have to push hard

 

is the monitor plugged in tho the GPU card and NOT where the IO is (where mouse keyboard USB etc are) 

 

i have people have the same problem and its always one of these

gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578420 3-Oct-2020 00:29
Send private message quote this post

Yes and No to those questions. I've tried DP and HDMI ports on the card itself, and it's seated firmly.

gehenna

6551 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2578425 3-Oct-2020 00:36
Send private message quote this post

I'm thinking I might have power connected incorrectly based on the change of behaviour. I'll review that tomorrow. Thanks for the contributions so far.

JaseNZ
1945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2578427 3-Oct-2020 00:55
Send private message quote this post

Happy to help : Hick 🍻




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic




News »

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.