ShinyChrome

From Anandtech:

It's looking like another good year for Team Red, and they might finally match or better Intel on performance. Unfortunately it looks like it also launches with a round of price increases, but I guess since they are trying to compete with Chipzilla on performance, not price, that was to be expected.

Backwards compatible with 400 & 500 series motherboards naturally. Release date is November 5th.

They only showed a brief teaser about Big Navi unfortunately, so it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer until October 28th for the juicy deets on that.