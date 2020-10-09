ShinyChrome

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingAMD launches Zen 3 with Ryzen 5000 series
#277346 9-Oct-2020 08:12
From Anandtech: 

 

 

It's looking like another good year for Team Red, and they might finally match or better Intel on performance. Unfortunately it looks like it also launches with a round of price increases, but I guess since they are trying to compete with Chipzilla on performance, not price, that was to be expected.

 

Backwards compatible with 400 & 500 series motherboards naturally. Release date is November 5th.

 

They only showed a brief teaser about Big Navi unfortunately, so it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer until October 28th for the juicy deets on that.

  #2581753 9-Oct-2020 08:50
5900x v 10900K is an interesting comparison. Good on AMD. 

