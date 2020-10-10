Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Odd address in email

#277356 10-Oct-2020 09:18
Since moving from self-hosting my domain/emails at home, to a hosting company, my wife has been having problems sending emails to TradeMe buyers etc across multiple email providers. They bounce with various error messages, yet my own go out fine and no other users on my domain have reported any issues. SPF is valid, I'm not blacklisted anywhere and so on.

 

The latest bounce my wife got is as below. (I'll be getting the full email bounce shortly so Ill check headers etc)

 

Whats with the odd "missing_mailbox/domain" - also the email appears to be sent To the buyer, yet the bounce came to my wife :-/

 

 

 

From: System Administrator <missing_mailbox@missing_domain>
Sent: Friday, 9 October 2020, 10:18 AM
To: Trademebuyersname@hotmail.com
Subject: Undeliverable:

 

 

 

Ideas ?

 

 




  #2582199 10-Oct-2020 09:57
That looks like she doesn't have a senders address when sending.

But I'm not an expert.

How do you both send email, and how does it differ?




