freitasm

#278451 17-Oct-2020 11:42
People using adblocker add-ons are sometimes more exposed to safety risk than people that just let ads run... 

 

For example, people using Nano Defender should reconsider if they should continue using it.

 

The original developer has sold it to an unknown group.

 

Here is what's going on behind the scenes now that this group has control of the code.

 

Here is the advice to remove Nano Defender.

 

This is not the only case of an existing add-in being sold to groups with other interests or simply being developed from the ground up with the intention of causing havoc... Sometimes people get more exposed by installing something they think will protect them against imaginary threats than the threat itself.




 

 

jim69
24 posts

  #2586543 17-Oct-2020 13:34
Thanks a lot for this, I had not seen it.

 

I've taken the advice of the uBlock Origin author "uninstall now -- with those capabilities, it should be considered malware".  The updates were only applied to the Chrome version yesterday so today is a very good time to remove it whichever browser people are using. The implications of the change are pretty severe - the example given in the discussion is a method to steal bank credentials. 

 

I'm back with uBlock Origin.

 

 

