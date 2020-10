So hard to decide which forum to post this in. 😀

I've had the same office chair for over 15 years, but Himself needs a new one almost every year.

They all fail in some way.

His latest chair now has a serious lean on it, tips back unexpectedly, and is now designated for destruction.

I don't know why he has so much trouble with chairs, but I think maybe he is too heavy at around 100kg.

So now I need to indelicately ask if anyone here can recommend a chair that will last.

Thanks in advance.