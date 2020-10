I am having problems with Thunderbird on one of my email accounts.

The account works on my phone but on my laptop I get this error message

I have done a snip of my email client settings

see below

My phone settings look the same but something is wrong they are

SMTP server = expressogaming.co.nz

Security SSL/TLS

Port 465

Require sign is ticked

Authentication = automatic

Username = info@expressogaming.co.nz

password ************

Thanks