Heaps of spam emails
#279543 21-Oct-2020 22:23
The IT Department at work gives us a heads up every couple of days to advise on spam emails etc to be aware of. 


We also now have a banner across the top of all emails received from outside the company advising us to be careful about clicking on links etc.


They also tell us how many emails the company receives each week and how many are rejected as spam, containing viruses, etc.


Last week we received 27,000 emails. Just over 9,000 were rejected. That's over a third of all the emails we receive!


I guess most companies will be having similar experiences with junk emails?

  #2590073 21-Oct-2020 22:26
Depends what you define as received, and where the blocking takes place. 

  #2590077 21-Oct-2020 22:35
Only a 3rd so not much at all

