Hi all, this is a bit of a long-winded one, so please bear with me.

I have a PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor and a Gigabyte X570 UD ATX motherboard running Windows 10. A couple of months ago, following an automatic Windows update, it failed to restart, giving me the error: Reboot and select proper boot device or insert boot media in selected boot device and press a key. I tried all the suggested fixes on Google with little success. Resetting the BIOS resulted in it booting into the Acronis True Image recovery environment instead (via the attached external drive). Changing boot option priorities didn't help - on reboot, they kept changing around so that the boot drive was no longer #1.

The only way I can get it to boot normally into Windows is to set Windows Boot Manager as option #1 in the bios easy mode, completely disable the boot option priorities in expert mode, and remove the external hard drive. If I set the boot drive as option #1 in expert mode boot option priorities, I get the original error. If I plug the external drive in before boot, it boots to Acronis True Image recovery environment. I can start the computer up fine with other external drives connected, just not the one with Acronis on it. The Acronis external drive did have an active EFI partition on it which I disabled - no change. I fully reformatted the Acronis drive and re-did the backup from scratch - still no change (although it no longer has an active partition).

If I look at the boot drive with a partition tool, it looks like this - is that correct?

So now I am stuck with having to manually insert and remove the external drive at every startup/shutdown and it's driving me nuts. Is there anything I'm missing here or does it require professional intervention?

Many thanks for any assistance rendered!