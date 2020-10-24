I'm considering building a new PC. Not sure if i should go with AMD or save ~$100 and go Intel.
Will I need an aftermarket cooler?
Any feedback or suggestions would be appreciated please.
Wanting to keep this as budget friendly as possible. Thanks
Option AMD
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 $336.97
Motherboard Asus Prime B550M-A $205.75
RAM Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB DDR4 3200) $119.00
HDD Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M2 NVMe $229.00
PSU EVGA GQ 600W $139.40
GFX Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER $549.00
Case Corsair 175R $111.00
Total $1690.12
Option Intel
CPU Intel 10400F $259.99
Motherboard Gigabyte B460-M $185.94
RAM Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB DDR4 3200) $119.00
HDD Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M2 NVMe $229.00
PSU EVGA GQ 600W $139.40
GFX Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER $549.00
Case Corsair 175R $111.00
Total $1593.33