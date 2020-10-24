Hi there,



I'm considering building a new PC. Not sure if i should go with AMD or save ~$100 and go Intel.

Will I need an aftermarket cooler?

Any feedback or suggestions would be appreciated please.

Wanting to keep this as budget friendly as possible. Thanks



Option AMD

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 $336.97

Motherboard Asus Prime B550M-A $205.75

RAM Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB DDR4 3200) $119.00

HDD Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M2 NVMe $229.00

PSU EVGA GQ 600W $139.40

GFX Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER $549.00

Case Corsair 175R $111.00

Total $1690.12



Option Intel

CPU Intel 10400F $259.99

Motherboard Gigabyte B460-M $185.94

RAM Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB DDR4 3200) $119.00

HDD Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M2 NVMe $229.00

PSU EVGA GQ 600W $139.40

GFX Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER $549.00

Case Corsair 175R $111.00

Total $1593.33