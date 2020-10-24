I'm in the market for an energy-efficient computer with 2 RS232 ports.



The purpose of this machine is to transmit data from my weather station to my web page (on a server at my ISP), likewise with data from my remote area power system (RAPS), and to run Logitech Media Centre (i.e. to stream audio through my Squeezebox).



Presently I'm managing with a 13-year-old Dell laptop, but with its only RS232 interface tied up by the weather station, it can't be interfaced to my RAPS; besides, it is 13 years old. It's also consuming 12 or 13 watts 24/7, which consumption I'd like to reduce if possible, being off grid.



Nothing suitable seems to be available through ordinary NZ retailers online and off. (Please correct me if I'm wrong here.)



My choice seems to be between a USA firm offering a fanless mini-PC for over USD 500, and a multitude of firms in the PRC, either through AliBaba or Amazon.



Can anyone suggest a reliable manufacturer or retailer for this kind of item?



