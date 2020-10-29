I have noticed in the last few days that my NUC (BXNUC8i5INHX) goes to sleep after 30 mins of inactivity as per settings, but then a few seconds later "wakes up" again.

It is situated near me and when it is awake I can hear a fan, its not loud, but I do notice when it stops, and resumes.

Even if I reboot it and dont login, it sleeps after 30mins but wakes up again.

It does this all day and all night and I fear bits will wear out faster than usual.

I updated the BIOS but it's still happening.

I really can't recall any changes being made to it in the last week or two either.

Has anyone else got/solved a similar issue?