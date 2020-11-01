Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
Lykho

237 posts

Master Geek


#279689 1-Nov-2020 20:20
hey guys,
so I *fiiiiinally* replaced my 8+ year old budget build with a 2nd hand middling build, 
and I have a question or two,
main one about GPU upgrades (I have no clue on compatibility, and welcome advice on important specs):

 


my primary desire is to do video editing with smooth accurate playback and minimal delays.
(I don't game *ever*, so that's not a factor, it's purely a work-station / multitasking home PC.)

 

this has over the years become impossible with my 
Win 7 (32bit) + HDD + 2-core Athlon + 4GB DDR2
which can't even do mere VLC playback of 1080p.
I now have 
WIN 10 Pro* (64bit) + SSD + 4-core Ryzen + 8GB DDR4 + onboard Radeon Vega graphics

 

so, I know a GPU is probably an intelligent addition, I just don't know how cheap is worth having at all, or how expensive is important (ya know, can I get a 2GB GPU and a new 8GB Kingston stick of RAM to do what I need, or do I really need to get a GPU with a lot more of its own RAM?) 

 

(I'm in Chch if that's any help (maybe someone here has a compatible part to sell -- I'll most likely be hoping to get something affordable on FB Marketplace.)

 


*may do a clean install of Home instead (?good or bad idea?), or a clean install of Pro regardless, because I tried to set up some security question thing (my first time exploring Win10's features) and it wouldn't let me because apparently the password the builder gave me to log in is not the password they want for this.

 


also,
this thing sounds like a goddamn aircraft with only one rear fan as the cause AFAIK. what would you recommend I replace it with so I don't need earmuffs? (I think the fan on my old PC would fit (same size case AFAIK), but I'm not ready to migrate fully just yet)


also,
what's the standard choice for encryption for onboard folders and external drives with Win 10?
(I've been on Win 7 using TrueCrypt for years for peace of mind in the event of burglary)

 


cheers guys.

timmmay
16550 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2595992 1-Nov-2020 20:34
What do you edit with? Some software uses GPU, some doesn't. I edit home video with premier elements, the built in video to that 10 year old chip works fine. I suspect your Ryzen will be fine too. Before you spend money see how it goes with what you have.

 

Clean OS install is often a good plan. Either OS.

 

Noctua make great fans, quite quiet. I put a manual fan controller in my PC as I could never work out how to get them controlled automatically, but my PC is pretty old so things have probably moved on since then.

