AMD

RX 6800 - 579 USD (874.43 NZD at exchange rate)

RX 6800 XT - 649 USD (980.18 NZD at exchange rate)

RX 6900 XT - 999 USD (1,508.79 NZD at exchange rate)

NVIDIA

RTX 3070 - 499 USD (753.64 USD at exchange rate / 1050-1400 NZD on PBTech)

RTX 3080 - 699 USD (1,055.63 USD at exchange rate / 1500-1750 NZD on PBTech)

RTX 3090 - 1499 USD (2,263.80 USD at exchange rate / 3300-3600 NZD on PBTech)

Note that the USD prices are more the RRP price mentioned by the GPU manufacturers, and the NZD is a general price range off PBTech.co.nz but I didn't see any reference cards.

But my main question is: how much do people think the AMD cards will be selling for when they become available in NZ? Want to get a general idea of how much money I should save up. Based on the HUGE markups on the NVIDIA cards, maybe I should consider buying from overseas as well or waiting for prices to settle a little.