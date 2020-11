Does anyone know if its possible to replace US power supplies for Seagate and WD external HDDs with local or international ones (were you can swap the pin arrangements). I was hoping to find things that are apparently 12V 3A, like this

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Seagate-HDD-Honor-Electronic-ADS-40RJ-12-12V-3A-Adapter-Power-Supply-Plugs-/352798262540

but with more normal postage rates.