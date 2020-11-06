Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing20H2 update via Windows Update?
Kol12

#279768 6-Nov-2020 19:04
Has anyone received the Win 10 20H2 update via Windows Update yet? 

MikeB4
  #2599233 6-Nov-2020 19:16
I have on my last remaining Windows machine a Surface Laptop 3. You can force it through the update assistant if you want it quicker




gzt

  #2599234 6-Nov-2020 19:19
I have some machines H2 available in Windows Update as an 'Optional' update. I have other machines H2 not available at all. It was the same for 2004. Be thankful other people are first in line I say.

 
 
 
 


Kol12

  #2599237 6-Nov-2020 19:41
I just wanted to know whether anyone in NZ had received it yet via Windows Update. Seems then location is not the issue but still compatibility issues. Thanks. 

gzt

  #2599242 6-Nov-2020 19:57
MS have a machine learning process to decide which machines get updates:



Sometimes they'll upgrade a few and then no more for a while.

oldbusdriver
  #2599244 6-Nov-2020 20:01
My laptop successfully installed 20H2 on 26/10/20.  It is even slower starting than previously, otherwise OK

