I have on my last remaining Windows machine a Surface Laptop 3. You can force it through the update assistant if you want it quicker
Mike
Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa
I just wanted to know whether anyone in NZ had received it yet via Windows Update. Seems then location is not the issue but still compatibility issues. Thanks.
My laptop successfully installed 20H2 on 26/10/20. It is even slower starting than previously, otherwise OK