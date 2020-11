I really hope this is the right forum to ask in, if not, please feel free to delete/move etc.:

I have mild/moderate cerebral palsy, with reasonable functionality in my dominant hand only, and so never touch the inside of my PC at all. My PC is long past due for a good clean, and I'm looking for recommendations of reliable PC servicing techs in Hastings, as NeedaNerd is in Napier and I don't drive. I'm just looking to have someone blow out the dust bunnies and give the hardware a once over.