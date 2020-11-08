I've decided to go with the Ryzen 5600X for my new build - my last PC lasted a decade and expect this one too. I'd appreciate thoughts on the components as I don't follow this stuff. My i7 2600K is plenty fast enough, but ports and parts are physically wearing out, and things like fans will fail at some point. Cost isn't my major drive, but I want good value. This PC is probably overkill, but gives me a good platform if I decide to expand.

It's a home PC that's usually lightly used, but I do all kinds of random things with it at various times. Here's what I use it for, in order of frequency:

Standard web browser / email

Occasional light development - occasionally building docker containers, some python

Video editing with Premier Elements (no GPU support) about 6 times a year

Handbrake transcoding about 6 times a year

File server for the house - Kodi mainly

My priorities are:

Reliable

Quiet

Reliable

Fast enough

Reliable

Components notes:

I've gone with Gigabyte motherboard / GPU as that brand has been reliable in my current build

GPU is basic as nothing I do benefits from GPU rendering

I've chosen 4000MHz RAM as it's meant to be the sweet spot for the Zen3

I've gone with B550 chipset as it seems the best value and does everything I want. USB 3.2 gen 2 is something I'd like. X570 to be more for enthusiasts, the only advantage for me is it has 6 SATA ports which might be quite helpful but isn't necessary. Second choice board, third choice board.

Fractal Design R5 case seems to be quiet and reliable. I wanted R6 but that doesn't seem to be in NZ.

I'm going to buy everything from PBTech as I want them to do the physical install. I just don't have the spare time to do it myself.

Going with Samsung pro M2 SSD. I'll add my own disks - another SATA SSD and three spinning disks. The M2 SSD only has to do OS and programs, 128GB is actually plenty of space. I might go up to 512GB and partition and to replace my existing SSDs but they work fine so not much point.

Questions

Question: R5 case has a fan controller build into the case. I'd much rather have the motherboard change fan speeds to keep the system cool. Would I have to buy PWM fans for that?

If I'm starting with a Zen3 CPU how do I get the BIOS flashed? My understanding is this is required for the Zen3 CPU to work.

How do the components look generally? Any compatibility / size issues?

Review parts here (PC Parts Picker)