I am trying to connect Dell Laptop Inspiron 14 3000 with HP monitor Elitedisplay E232. I have connected provided cables and am able to use the mouse and external keyboard on Laptop screen but the image is not comming through on external monitor.

1. External monitor HDMI to Targus displayLink.

2. Targus displayLink cable connected to laptop in usb slot

3. both mouse and external keyboard connected to Targus displayLink and both are working.

4. receiving message on external monitor "display port/vga/hdmi inactive. (hdmi comes up in blue)

auto switch input - No

Color setting - Neutral

optimal mode- 1920x1080 60hz

input signal not found

check the video cable and video source

** This same set up works on HP touchscreen laptop. **