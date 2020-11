I have an i5 Mid tower Hyper-V test/demo/homelab host pulling at idle around 120w and it's getting pretty long in the tooth, though it performs OK.

I am looking to replace it with a much more compact unit, which draws hopefully, much less power.

My current host has 16GB, and it's doing OK, but I think I'd go for 24/32GB this time around.

Can anyone recommend a build. I'll need a 1TB NVME drive in it.

I am OK with AMD/Intel so long as the performance is OK and it's power efficient.