You can get water coolers for most high end graphics cards but that might not be your best route.

If you can get the cooling that you need by other means then you have something that will work even if you upgrade your graphics card in the future.

1) Where is the PC? Is it somewhere with poor air circulation - under a desk or stuck in a corner? If it is, can you move it or provide an external fan to blow ambient air over the case so that it is not stuck in a pool of hot stagnant air?

2) Can you fit more fans into the case? Most cases have a few places to fit additional fans.

3) Can you upgrade to a different case with better airflow?

All three of those options will cost less than water-cooling your graphics card and will be applicable if you upgrade later.