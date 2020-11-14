I'm moving to a new computer soon, and considering changing my current data drive setup which is two 4TB HGST disks formatted ReFS with a storage spaces mirror. It works fine, but defragmenting takes about 3 days to run, and new ReFS volumes aren't supported on Windows 10 pro and there's probably a reason for that. I like ReFS because of the built in integrity checking / error correction, and figured storage spaces being Microsoft would work if I had to move the disks to another machine. I run RAID 1 (mirroring) to increase uptime if a disk fails. I have a fairly good backup system as well.
I'm considering a couple of main options, but open to other suggestions:
- 2x NTFS with storage spaces mirror
- 1x NTFS with a nightly mirror to the second drive
- Gigabyte motherboard hardware RAID mirroring - this is probably my preference if it's reliable, performs well, and I can still just take the disk out of my computer and plug it into any other computer
- Another software solution that does RAID type mirroring
Does anyone have any experience to share about what might be best?