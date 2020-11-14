I'm moving to a new computer soon, and considering changing my current data drive setup which is two 4TB HGST disks formatted ReFS with a storage spaces mirror. It works fine, but defragmenting takes about 3 days to run, and new ReFS volumes aren't supported on Windows 10 pro and there's probably a reason for that. I like ReFS because of the built in integrity checking / error correction, and figured storage spaces being Microsoft would work if I had to move the disks to another machine. I run RAID 1 (mirroring) to increase uptime if a disk fails. I have a fairly good backup system as well.

I'm considering a couple of main options, but open to other suggestions:

2x NTFS with storage spaces mirror

1x NTFS with a nightly mirror to the second drive

Gigabyte motherboard hardware RAID mirroring - this is probably my preference if it's reliable, performs well, and I can still just take the disk out of my computer and plug it into any other computer

Another software solution that does RAID type mirroring

Does anyone have any experience to share about what might be best?