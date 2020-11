I just bought a small bag of Digituff 260gsm synthetic paper from Warehouse Stationery to see how it goes through my inkjet (HP Officejet 7740).

Answer: Terribly. I used the "other brochure" media type setting and as well as taking over 5 minutes to dry, there is massive ink bleed (several mm) and so on. It claims to be "suitable for some printing applications". Obviously not inkjet!

Has anyone used this "paper" in their inkjet and what settings did you decide on?