This morning my printer loaded updated firmware - 20201021 and now the compatible cartridges are no longer recognised.

They have been working fine for 3 months and now when attempting to print this is the message

" The printer is unable to detect the memory of the cartridge listed above. The cartridge memory is corrupted or there is an inability to communicate with the cartridge.

You have to replace the cartridge now."

This is like the change that precipitated class action against HP in 2016.

I wish to downgrade / roll back to the previous firmware version. The service menu indicates that this is possible.

Where can I find an earlier version of firmware? There is an FTP site, but only the current version is there.

ftp://ftp.hp.com/pub/networking/software/pfirmware/

Has anyone managed to roll back HP printer firmware?

Effectively this is forcing the use of genuine HP consumables - Hewlett Packard this is the last printer I get from you!

Hope someone has a fix

