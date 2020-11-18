I have a small USB hub under my desktop screen. This is great for adding and removing peripherals and flash drives without having to stand up and walk around to the motherboard IO panel (or crawl when it was under my desk). I also have a bluetooth dongle there which seems to provide a more reliable connection with line of sight.

However, I now have a couple of peripherals with USB-C connectors that I bought (at the time) for notebooks - just a headset and flash drive for now, but I'm sure I will accumulate more as impulse buys and "it seemed like a good idea at the time" start to add up and USB-C becomes the standard.

I can't for the life of me find a simple "desktop" USB hub that has both USB-A and USB-C ports. This is the closest I have been able to find, but it has a hardwired stumpy little cable that won't reach from the PC to under the screen where I'd like to locate it. All the other USB-C hubs I can find seem to be designed for notebooks and have ethernet and an array of video connectors which I don't want (and don't want to pay for). I have (several) USB-A and (one) USB-C connectors on the motherboard IO panel free so not fussed about USB A vs C uplink and am not especially worried about data transfer speed - I just want a simple hub with A and C ports and a long (or replaceable) uplink cable.

Does this product exist?

As an aside, I also cannot find a USB C --> A adapter (A to C adapters seem pretty common), which was my plan B.