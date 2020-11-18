Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingDesktop USB hub - with USB-C

mdf

mdf

2700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#279945 18-Nov-2020 14:39
Send private message quote this post

I have a small USB hub under my desktop screen. This is great for adding and removing peripherals and flash drives without having to stand up and walk around to the motherboard IO panel (or crawl when it was under my desk). I also have a bluetooth dongle there which seems to provide a more reliable connection with line of sight.

 

However, I now have a couple of peripherals with USB-C connectors that I bought (at the time) for notebooks - just a headset and flash drive for now, but I'm sure I will accumulate more as impulse buys and "it seemed like a good idea at the time" start to add up and USB-C becomes the standard.

 

I can't for the life of me find a simple "desktop" USB hub that has both USB-A and USB-C ports. This is the closest I have been able to find, but it has a hardwired stumpy little cable that won't reach from the PC to under the screen where I'd like to locate it. All the other USB-C hubs I can find seem to be designed for notebooks and have ethernet and an array of video connectors which I don't want (and don't want to pay for). I have (several) USB-A and (one) USB-C connectors on the motherboard IO panel free so not fussed about USB A vs C uplink and am not especially worried about data transfer speed - I just want a simple hub with A and C ports and a long (or replaceable) uplink cable.

 

Does this product exist?

 

As an aside, I also cannot find a USB C --> A adapter (A to C adapters seem pretty common), which was my plan B.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Dynamic
2920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606169 18-Nov-2020 15:10
Send private message quote this post

I had a quick look in my supply chain, thinking I'd be able to spot something PDQ.... but it looks like you are right.  I'd think this should be 'common enough', but its not.

 

Here is something similar https://www.startech.com/en-us/cards-adapters/hb30c3a1cfbw, though I think the one you found is your best bet, with a USB-C extension cable.

 

Extension Cables (longest to shortest)...
https://www.unitek-products.com/products/5m-usb-3-1-gen1-type-c-active-extension-cable 
https://www.digitus.info/en/products/cable-and-adapter/usb-cable/ak-300210-020-s/
https://www.digitus.info/en/products/cable-and-adapter/usb-cable/ak-300210-007-s/ 
https://www.alogic.co/mwdownloads/download/link/id/233/ 

 

Or of you have a spare USB-C cable... how about a USB-C joiner? https://dynamix.co.nz/a-u3c-ff 

 

USB-C to USB-A adapter.... is this what you had in mind?  https://www.adata.com/en/feature/437 

 

 

 

 

 

As an aside.... I found this on my travels....  a USB 3.0 hub with switches on each port!  https://www.startech.com/en-nz/cards-adapters/hb30c4aib 




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

mdf

mdf

2700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2606213 18-Nov-2020 15:16
Send private message quote this post

Ta. Always reassuring to hear that I'm not missing something blindingly obvious!

 

USB C joiner (which I hadn't seen before) could be a good option! USB-C extension cables seemed pretty pricey when I did look for them (these were all "active" ones I think). 

 

For the adapter, I want one the other way around, i.e. plug a USB-C device into a USB-A port. Everything I can find assumes the opposite though.

 
 
 
 


Dynamic
2920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606215 18-Nov-2020 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Your friendly local IT retailer has one of those.... https://www.bunnings.co.nz/antsig-usb-c-female-to-usb-a-3-0-male-charge-and-sync-2-pack_p0083489 

 

😂




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

mdf

mdf

2700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2606232 18-Nov-2020 15:25
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

Your friendly local IT retailer has one of those.... https://www.bunnings.co.nz/antsig-usb-c-female-to-usb-a-3-0-male-charge-and-sync-2-pack_p0083489 

 

😂

 

 

💥 Mind blown. I already spend about 90% of my disposable money there, why not by random tech products there too?

Dynamic
2920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606235 18-Nov-2020 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Yeah... not what I expected to see in my googling. And close the the best local price, too.

 

https://www.google.com/search?q=usb-c+female+to+usb-a+male+site:nz (I went to the shopping tab.. lots the wrong way around but a few the way you want them)




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Create new topic





News »

OPPO unveils three new concept products at OPPO INNO DAY 2020
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:31

Harman Kardon introduces premium home speakers Citation series
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:07

Dropbox goes all in on remote work with new features and tools for distributed teams
Posted 18-Nov-2020 15:57

NVIDIA announces A100 80GB GPU for AI supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:31

NVIDIA DGX Station A100 offers researchers AI data Centre-in-a-box
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:26

NVIDIA announces Mellanox Inï¬niBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:21

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.