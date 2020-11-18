So I have purchased a new NAS to replace an ancient slow machine; I want to re-use the existing drives (both are just two-drive NASs), and I don't have access to a spare drive large enough to temporarily store the data. What is the safest way (if there is one) to transfer the data between NASs?

The current NAS is set up with RAID 1, which would (I assume) allow me to do the following (which I found via a Google search):

If you have mirrored your current NAS, then I'd recommend that you pull one drive from your existing and put it in the new synology. Reformat it, and then copy the data from your original NAS. Once that's done and you confirm that everything copied ok, simply pull the last disk from your original NAS, put it in the synology and create a mirrored volume for the one already in the synology.

I get that there's a risk for a period where there's no back-up of the data, but I've been through that same problem when one of the drives died, so that doesn't seem that big a deal. Does this seem the most feasible option given these limitations, or are there other methods I could explore?

Thanks for any ideas.