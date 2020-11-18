I'll firstly try this with minimal detail and see if there's some simple fix it steps,



I have a Win7 desktop PC, it's a few years old. It's a 500watt PSU, I'm running an old Nvidia GTX 660, 8gb RAM, 3.20 Ghz i5-4570 CPU.



Mobo has 4 Sata controllers.



I have 2 SSDS and 2 HDDS.



I am getting almost 0 consistency with the drives being connected.



Sometimes 1/4 show, sometimes 2/4, sometimes 3/4, a couple of the drives show more consistently than others. There no one drive that never shows (Although one of the HDDS seems to be failing, and almost never shows).



I wondered if due to the inconsistent nature, it may be a PSU problem?



It's a 500watt PSU, so probably strong enough?? But I wondered if maybe it's failing and that would be causing the problems.



Changing the leads around don't make much of a difference, it's hard to pinpoint a pattern.



Any tips would be great. Drivers etc are updated AFAIK.



