Desktop SATA troubleshooting
#279955 18-Nov-2020 20:41
I'll firstly try this with minimal detail and see if there's some simple fix it steps,

I have a Win7 desktop PC, it's a few years old. It's a 500watt PSU, I'm running an old Nvidia GTX 660, 8gb RAM, 3.20 Ghz i5-4570 CPU.

Mobo has 4 Sata controllers.

I have 2 SSDS and 2 HDDS.

I  am getting almost 0 consistency with the drives being connected.

Sometimes 1/4 show, sometimes 2/4, sometimes 3/4, a couple of the drives show more consistently than others. There no one drive that never shows (Although one of the HDDS seems to be failing, and almost never shows).

I wondered if due to the inconsistent nature, it may be a PSU problem?

It's a 500watt PSU, so probably strong enough?? But I wondered if maybe it's failing and that would be causing the problems.

Changing the leads around don't make much of a difference, it's hard to pinpoint a pattern.

Any tips would be great.  Drivers etc are updated AFAIK.

  #2606504 18-Nov-2020 21:22
500W is plenty, most PCs use about 150W. For diagnostics can you boot into Ubuntu from a memory stick and see if the drives consistently show? If they do, it's Windows. If not my best guess is motherboard failure.

  #2606505 18-Nov-2020 21:26
SATA cables are quite cheap, so I would buy four brand new SATA cables and swap them with all the old ones.  If problem persists, the next thing I will try is to replace the power supply.

 

How old is the PC?  i5-4570 was released back in 2013.

