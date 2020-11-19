DarthKermit

I have a positively ancient desktop PC that was built in 2003. It hasn't worked for a long time. I'd like to get it going again as it has some files and old programs I'd like to use again.

I opened it up and found the graphics card (it's an AGP card) has a few blown capacitors on it. I managed to find a replacement card from a dealer in second hand computer parts. It still won't go and the monitor says no video signal.

So all you computer nerds out there, what are the recommended steps I should follow to attempt to get this old beast working again?

Thanks. 😃