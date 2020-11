I need to sort thousands of IP addresses. xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx for audit purposes

But the issue is they stay in this order re the last 3 digits as below. I want them in strict numerical order 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 and so on

Ive tried all manner of options in Excel, including 000.000.000.00 custom format to no avail

Any ideas? Its probably easy but I can't find it

0

1

10

100

101

102

103

104

105

106

107

108

109

110

11