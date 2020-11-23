Building a new PC and getting stuck on BIOS beep codes and PC not boot at all (fans spin no POST)...
Its a Gigabyte Gaming X B550 board with an AMI BIOS,
At about 8 seconds into the clip below you can hear the beeps..
https://voca.ro/1jsPGo79955Q
I'm unsure if its 1 long then 3 short as the pause between beep 1 and 2 is different length to 2 and 3 and 3 and 4...
So GFX or RAM, but surely even if the RAM is not on QVL, it should still boot?
https://www.lifewire.com/amibios-beep-codes-2624543
Thanks