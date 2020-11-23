Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BIOS beep code - 1 long 2 short or 1 long and 3 short?
mentalinc

#280046 23-Nov-2020 22:19
Hi All

 

 

Building a new PC and getting stuck on BIOS beep codes and PC not boot at all (fans spin no POST)...

 

Its a Gigabyte Gaming X B550 board with an AMI BIOS,

 

 

At about 8 seconds into the clip below you can hear the beeps..

 

https://voca.ro/1jsPGo79955Q

 

 

I'm unsure if its 1 long then 3 short as the pause between beep 1 and 2 is different length to 2 and 3 and 3 and 4...

 

 

So GFX or RAM, but surely even if the RAM is not on QVL, it should still boot?

 

https://www.lifewire.com/amibios-beep-codes-2624543

 

 

Thanks

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Kraven
  #2609540 23-Nov-2020 22:33
I hear 1 long and 2 short, so I would go with GFX.

djtOtago
  #2609553 23-Nov-2020 23:53
I hear 1 long a blip then 2 short. Not a lot of help at this time of night. :) 

farcus
  #2609554 24-Nov-2020 00:13
definitely one long two short - so gfx memory



djtOtago
  #2609592 24-Nov-2020 09:20
Had another listen on my work PC. (Also download and pulled the sound file appart :)

 

As others have said definitley 1 long 2 short.

 

The blip I hear after the long beep is an encoding artefact. I'm guessing recorded on an Android 10 device.

mentalinc

  #2609750 24-Nov-2020 12:46
Seems like it was lack of power for the GPU. I had two 6 pin PCI-e cables connected. As soon as I put the GPU in another rig with 6+2 it worked fine.

 

So grabbed a PSU at lunch today and will see how that goes as I know the GPU isn't faulty as it worked in another system.

 

Spent too long trying to hear if it was RAM (3 beeps) or GPU (2 beeps.

 

Thanks all




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

mentalinc

  #2610170 25-Nov-2020 08:39
New PSU solved the problem.

 

There were also two red lights on the EVGA RTX3070 with the old PSU, seems they were error lights not power lights.

 

So 2 red lights on a 3070 is not enough power, use 8 pin not 6 pin pcie.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Jase2985
  #2610173 25-Nov-2020 08:54
if it has an 8 pin plug (6+2) on it you should use an 8 pin cable, not a 6 pin one.



mentalinc

  #2610174 25-Nov-2020 08:56
Which is interesting as the book that can with the card said attach 6 or 8 pin cable. So tried the 6, no luck

 

The prior post of mine was more a response and update but also a google keyword search as i didn't find anything when hunting on Monday night.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Jase2985
  #2610183 25-Nov-2020 09:14
all the EVGA cards on their website list "Two available 8-pin or 6+2pin PCIe power dongles"

