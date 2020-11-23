Seems like it was lack of power for the GPU. I had two 6 pin PCI-e cables connected. As soon as I put the GPU in another rig with 6+2 it worked fine.

So grabbed a PSU at lunch today and will see how that goes as I know the GPU isn't faulty as it worked in another system.

Spent too long trying to hear if it was RAM (3 beeps) or GPU (2 beeps.

Thanks all