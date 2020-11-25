timmmay: PBTech. They have a page on their website that says they update the BIOS of all motherboards, but they didn't. Maybe they updated the BIOS on the motherboard I ordered - they installed the wrong one into the new PC I ordered from them.

be careful about any accusations, as from your other thread you also removed the RAM while you did the BIOS update. this could have been the cause of the issue as you said the DRAM light on the mother board was on indicating there was an issue with the RAM.

You also have no way to prove the BIOS wasn't correct.

you updated the BIOS and reinstalled the RAM and it worked, one of the 2 things fixed your problem