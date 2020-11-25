Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Gigabyte Aorus B550 Pro AX boot problems and solution / Q-Flash Instructions (reference post)
This is a reference post, for search engines, so anyone else who has similar problems might save a bit of time and hassle. Thanks to Jase2985, ratsun81, mentalinc, and the others in the community who helped me work this out.

 

Symptoms

 

A New Ryzen 5000 series (5600X 5800X 5900X 5950X) computer with a Gigabyte Aorus B550 motherboard (probably applies to pro, pro v2, elite, master, etc) will not boot. Nothing shows on the screen, and the power button won't turn the computer off. The fans all run, the RAM LEDs go, etc. The RAM light was lit on the motherboard but the CPU light flicked on for a fraction of a second every 20 - 30 seconds - these LEDs are me this was near the RAM, labeled CPU/DRAM/VGA/BOOT on p14 of the motherboard, search for that in the manual.

 

Diagnosis

 

The BIOS is not up to date.

 

BIOS Update Process

 

     

  1. Follow the standard instructions here - format a USB drive (older seems better), format FAT32, download the CORRECT BIOS from the Gigabyte website, unzip it, rename the file to GIGABYTE.bin, copy it into the root folder of the USB
  2. Put the USB stick into the CORRECT port. The back panel of the motherboard is misleading, have a look in the motherboard manual which ports is labeled "Q-Flash Plus Port".
  3. I left the CPU in but took RAM out, because I had a RAM light flashing. I suspect it works regardless of what is installed.
  4. With the computer turned off, hold down the QFLASH button on the back panel then push and release the main power button to turn it on. Leave the Q-Flash button down until you see an orange flashing light on the back panel beside the Q-FLASH button, you can see it from the inside of the case as well. Wait about 5 - 10 minutes until it completely stops flashing... completely stops, not just slows. It eventually completely stops.
  5. Turn the computer off. Put any hardware like RAM / disk / CPU in. Turn the computer on. Hit Del to go into BIOS and load optimised defaults. Save and exit.
  6. Insert your Windows 10 USB key, install Windows - or other OS of your choice.

 

 

where did you get the motherboard from?





l43a2:

 

where did you get the motherboard from?

 

 

PBTech. They have a page on their website that says they update the BIOS of all motherboards, but they didn't. Maybe they updated the BIOS on the motherboard I ordered - they installed the wrong one into the new PC I ordered from them.

weird, I got my motherboard from them, gigabyte B550 to go along with 5000 series AMD and it was updated, hopefully this post helps people who's bios wasn't updated.







l43a2:

 

weird, I got my motherboard from them, gigabyte B550 to go along with 5000 series AMD and it was updated, hopefully this post helps people who's bios wasn't updated.

 

 

I wonder if there's a difference between the retail team and the PC assembly team. Or maybe they just forgot.

timmmay:

 

PBTech. They have a page on their website that says they update the BIOS of all motherboards, but they didn't. Maybe they updated the BIOS on the motherboard I ordered - they installed the wrong one into the new PC I ordered from them.

 

 

be careful about any accusations, as from your other thread you also removed the RAM while you did the BIOS update. this could have been the cause of the issue as you said the DRAM light on the mother board was on indicating there was an issue with the RAM.

 

You also have no way to prove the BIOS wasn't correct.

 

you updated the BIOS and reinstalled the RAM and it worked, one of the 2 things fixed your problem

Jase2985:

 

timmmay:

 

PBTech. They have a page on their website that says they update the BIOS of all motherboards, but they didn't. Maybe they updated the BIOS on the motherboard I ordered - they installed the wrong one into the new PC I ordered from them.

 

 

be careful about any accusations, as from your other thread you also removed the RAM while you did the BIOS update. this could have been the cause of the issue as you said the DRAM light on the mother board was on indicating there was an issue with the RAM.

 

You also have no way to prove the BIOS wasn't correct.

 

you updated the BIOS and reinstalled the RAM and it worked, one of the 2 things fixed your problem

 

 

Have a look on the other thread, which describes the additional diagnostics I did that I didn't bother to mention before. I'm fairly confident is was the BIOS. A guy I work with had exactly the same problem with virtually the same motherboard a week ago, Elite instead of Pro, and BIOS update fixed that as well.

We recently had a client get a motherboard and CPU from PBtech where the bios wasn't updated for his new processor.



On a related note, I recently bought an ASUS B550-F wifi / AMD 5600X CPU package from PBtech.

 

It arrived very quickly, and in this case it was already upgraded for the CPU - it booted fine when installed.

 

However, after a bit of use, I found I was getting hard resets in certain apps, strangely enough mainly while loading Ubisoft games, but also playing video on a few sites. Worked fine for much of the time though.

 

I suspected issues with my GPU, but after swapping it out, and trying many other things over the course of a few days, I eventually checked the ASUS support site for BIOS updates, and it turned out there were a couple since the one in the board I received.

 

After updating the BIOS, the intermittent crashes immediately went away, and have not returned.

 

So I guess the lesson is, make sure to have the latest BIOS!

 

 

 

 

