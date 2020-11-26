Can anyone link me to the software (Windows) used for monitoring a Digitus UPS? (small desktop type)
I've tried Winpower but it doesn't seem to pick up the UPS.
And no, don't have the original CD :)
possibly this https://networkupstools.org/
Weird.... UPS software is usually easy to find, but I see the Digitus web site does not seem to link to it.
The products are distributed in NZ by Dove Electronics. Maybe reach out to them if you don't have any other luck? https://www.dove.co.nz/enquiry
Yay at last..... appears they now use "ViewPower" for Digitus UPS.
https://powerwalker.com/?page=viewpower&lang=en
Tried NUT but no go.
xpd:
There's a few. Did you try the official beta? there's a new dot net one as well.
Would the UPS connect via usb to your machine?
