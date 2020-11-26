Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing UPS Software required

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11907 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280098 26-Nov-2020 12:48
Send private message

Can anyone link me to the software (Windows) used for monitoring a Digitus UPS? (small desktop type)

 

I've tried Winpower but it doesn't seem to pick up the UPS.

 

And no, don't have the original CD :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Yoban
385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2611117 26-Nov-2020 13:05
Send private message

possibly this https://networkupstools.org/ 

Dynamic
3362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611121 26-Nov-2020 13:09
Send private message

Weird.... UPS software is usually easy to find, but I see the Digitus web site does not seem to link to it.

 

The products are distributed in NZ by Dove Electronics.  Maybe reach out to them if you don't have any other luck?  https://www.dove.co.nz/enquiry 




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11907 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611211 26-Nov-2020 15:24
Send private message

Yay at last.....  appears they now use "ViewPower" for Digitus UPS.

 

https://powerwalker.com/?page=viewpower&lang=en

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



davidcole
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2611351 26-Nov-2020 19:16
Send private message

What about a nut for windows? I think it’s been cross compiled. I use a nut client for windows. But monitor my ups with a raspberry pi. I always found the windows software a lite annoying.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

xpd

xpd

A500 Mini Owner
11907 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611519 27-Nov-2020 07:48
Send private message

Tried NUT but no go.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

davidcole
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2611522 27-Nov-2020 08:02
Send private message

xpd:

 

Tried NUT but no go.

 

 

There's a few.  Did you try the official beta?  there's a new dot net one as well.   

 

Would the UPS connect via usb to your machine?




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

