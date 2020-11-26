Have hit a wall that I have never come across before.

I am trying to do a fresh install of windows on my Hades canyon and the first part of window setup works fine but then second reboot goes to a A bootable device has not been detected.

Process as follows.

Create usb installer via media creation tool on another pc, Created for GPT UEFI

Boot up this on Hades canyon and it picks it up fine and I begin the boot process.

Setup gets to the first reboot and hades canyon boots back into the second part of the installer which progress's until the second boot.

Second boot of setup returns a A bootable device has not been detected.

Things I have tried

Creating a legacy installer (Does the same and on second boot returns the same error)

Bios is set with allow third party usb

I am running the latest bios

Bios screen does show the nvme drive and newly created windows partitions but you cannot boot to any of them to finish the install process.

Been trying to resolve this issue with no luck over the past few days.

Any help would be most appreciated.