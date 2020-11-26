Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hades Cannon (NUC8i7HVK) wont install windows , A bootable device has not been detected. 
JaseNZ

#280105 26-Nov-2020 17:48
Have hit a wall that I have never come across before. 

 

I am trying to do a fresh install of windows on my Hades canyon and the first part of window setup works fine but then second reboot goes to a A bootable device has not been detected.

 

Process as follows.

 

Create usb installer via media creation tool on another pc, Created for GPT UEFI

 

Boot up this on Hades canyon and it picks it up fine and I begin the boot process.

 

Setup gets to the first reboot and hades canyon boots back into the second part of the installer which progress's until the second boot.

 

Second boot of setup returns a A bootable device has not been detected.

 

Things I have tried 

 

Creating a legacy installer (Does the same and on second boot returns the same error)

 

Bios is set with allow third party usb

 

I am running the latest bios

 

Bios screen does show the nvme drive and newly created windows partitions but you cannot boot to any of them to finish the install process.

 

Been trying to resolve this issue with no luck over the past few days.

 

Any help would be most appreciated. 




Ice cream man , Ice cream man

MadEngineer
  #2611319 26-Nov-2020 18:11
Include chipset or storage drivers




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

JaseNZ

  #2611325 26-Nov-2020 18:17
MadEngineer: Include chipset or storage drivers

 

Mobile Intel® HM175 Chipset 

 

Trying to install onto a nvme drive as this machine has 2 slots for them. Does not have sata input.

 

I have installed windows on it before with zero issue so I don't know why this time is being a problem.

 

Have dropped bios back to default settings etc.




Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Shapenz
  #2611330 26-Nov-2020 18:40
So there is a weird trick to these.... for some reason windows installs the partitions in the wrong order.... from memory I fixed it by cloning a working NVME drive in another Pc with 2 slots.... couldn’t find a solution otherwise in reddit or intel forums



Shapenz
  #2611332 26-Nov-2020 18:44
I’m on my phone so sorry for the double post.... but I think instead of doing

EFI/Windows Boot Manager - Recovery - Windows

It does

Recovery - EFI/WBM - Windows

Which stops it from booting.... seems to be an issue with newer W10 versions

freitasm
  #2611337 26-Nov-2020 18:52
So, based on the above, have you tried deleting all partitions on the drives, creating a single one and let Windows create the others?




MadEngineer
  #2611340 26-Nov-2020 18:59
JaseNZ:

 

MadEngineer: Include chipset or storage drivers

 

Mobile Intel® HM175 Chipset 

 

Trying to install onto a nvme drive as this machine has 2 slots for them. Does not have sata input.

 

I have installed windows on it before with zero issue so I don't know why this time is being a problem.

 

Have dropped bios back to default settings etc.

 

sorry, I mean include them in the install. Add them to a disk and add the drivers to the install

One example: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/add-and-remove-drivers-to-an-offline-windows-image 

Try the above posts first however as they’re simpler.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

JaseNZ

  #2611365 26-Nov-2020 19:52
@Shapenz , yeah something going on, I remember when I first got it I had no issues installing windows 10, Have tried going back and installing a copy of 1903 and still the same issue and you can't flash back to older versions of firmware.

 

@freitasm yup sure have, also tried different drives and also formatted them on different machines as well as getting the install to format them. In every occasion window creates 4 partitions on the drive.

 

@MadEngineer I don't think its a driver issue as setup will go through the first process of setting up devices and services etc its on the second boot of install it fails which makes me think it is something with windows or the bios just not sure which.




Ice cream man , Ice cream man



Shapenz
  #2611381 26-Nov-2020 19:57
Should be able to use ‘refind duet ’ to get past the step you are on then you could wipe the first partition and clone the EFI there from windows

JaseNZ

  #2611415 26-Nov-2020 20:23
Thanks @Shapenz that gave me an idea of using opencore, booted into this which allowed me to continue the windows setup, So it seems you hit the nail on the head with the windows screwed up partitions. Wonder why it effects these and not other pc's. Anybody else that have got these or any nuc's will be going to have the same issue.




Ice cream man , Ice cream man

