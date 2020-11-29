SirHumphreyAppleby:

When I buy PC hardware for myself, I typically have weeks to plan and purchase hardware accordingly. I refresh my hardware about once every five years, buy a lot of embedded hardware, and generally don't keep up to date with the latest desktop platforms.

I have been asked by a family friend to recommend a computer for business purposes. Nothing fancy, just accounting software, Microsoft Word/Excel etc.

She has obtained a quote for a Ryzen 7 3700X, along with a GTX1650 graphics card, both of which seem to be significantly more than is required for the job. In terms of price, it's only a little higher than what I can purchase from PB Tech for, but I'm hoping to reduce the cost a bit by purchasing more appropriate hardware.

Does anyone have any recommendations on what would be required for business use in the AMD range?

I'd use an i5 and built-in video for this sort of task if I were purchasing for myself.