A few months ago Ryzen was ahead, but they always leapfrog each other. Doesn't really matter which you get, I think. Both are fast, and price is comparable.

One thing I've noticed with my Ryzen PC, currently back at PBTech as it never worked properly and failed within two days, is Ryzen run hotter due to AMD design philosophy. Ryzen throttle at 95 degrees and will keep getting given more power if it will make things faster until it gets there. Intel I think throttles a bit earlier. That makes Ryzen a bit more peaky and potentially noisy as the fans work harder and go up and down. There's a feature you can disable to prevent that happening, precision boot overdrive. Articles here, here.

I waited about 6 months for Ryzen / Zen 3, 5600X. I kinda wish I'd gone with Intel now, given the Ryzen PC appears to be a lemon. They'll probably fix it though.