No USB boot option in NUC bios?
peejayw

#280269 5-Dec-2020 09:44
I have a NUC with an SSD that is running Ubuntu server. I need to reinstall the server software via usb stick but when I go into the bios settings there does not seem to be an option to boot from usb.

 

Currently under Boot Option Priorities I see the following....

 

 

 

Boot Option #1      Ubuntu (P1: Hoodisk...

 

Boot Option #2      Ubuntu (P1: Hoodisk...

 

Boot Option #3      P1: Hoodisk SSD

 

Fast Boot               Disabled

 

 

 

The options for each boot option are   P1: Hoodisk SSD

 

                                                       Ubuntu (P1: Hoodisk SSD)

 

                                                       Ubuntu (P1: Hoodisk SSD)

 

                                                       Disabled

 

I dont see anything that lets me set USB boot as priority.

 

Any suggestions?

 

Thanks.

 

 




gzt

gzt
  #2616576 5-Dec-2020 10:40
Don't know. I recall one example - USB had to be plugged in and bootable to show in EFI.

nitrotech
  #2616579 5-Dec-2020 10:50
Spent a bit of time on an old NUC a couple of weeks ago - same issue - you have to enable it manually by putting a tick in usb as a boot option but it's not under the boot options page, it's buried somewhere in the bios can't remember exactly where but not where you'd expect it to be. Once enabled USB then shows as a bootable device. Unfortunately the device is now back with the client otherwise I'd point you to exactly the right place.

 

 

MurrayM
  #2617303 7-Dec-2020 09:52
I think you can just plug the USB stick in and while the NUC is booting up hit F10 to get to the boot options and you should be able to select the USB stick (assuming it's been set up as a valid boot device).



peejayw

  #2617309 7-Dec-2020 09:55
The USB stick has been set as bootable and I can access the boot options with F11 but there is no option to set USB as first boot, at least not that I can see.




MurrayM
  #2617577 7-Dec-2020 14:49
peejayw:

 

The USB stick has been set as bootable and I can access the boot options with F11 but there is no option to set USB as first boot, at least not that I can see.

 

 

Hmm, that's pretty weird, I'm sure that's how I installed Linux on my NUC.

 

Apparently there are two different kinds of NUC BIOS's: Aptio V BIOS Core and Visual BIOS Core. I have the Visual one. See here for how to tell the difference. I'm pretty sure I found a BIOS manual for my model on the Intel website, maybe you could try looking there for a manual for your model?

peejayw

  #2617586 7-Dec-2020 14:55
Mine is American Megatrends.




chevrolux
  #2617600 7-Dec-2020 15:13
Is Secure Boot enabled? From memory that stops you booting from "unauthenticated" sources.



peejayw

  #2617616 7-Dec-2020 15:28
I will hook it up again and check that one, thanks.




peejayw

  #2619422 10-Dec-2020 13:31
Posting some shots of the various bios screens in case it jogs someones memory as to where the USB boot option might be hiding. Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 




tchart
  #2619476 10-Dec-2020 14:12
I had a similar issue on my new Asus laptop (2020 model). I wanted to do a clean install of Windows 10 (sans bloatware). 

 

Anyway, the a Windows 10 bootable USB wouldnt work no matter what. I tried altering CSM, secure boot but nothing worked.

 

I ended up finding a random tech video on Youtube which actually worked.

 

To save you watching the video the fix was to use Win USB to prep the USB drive and then it worked. It was a real W.T.F. moment.

 

https://www.winusb.net/

 

^ BTW it just allows you to have several distros (windows or Linux) on a USB but for some reason it worked on my laptop.

 

 

peejayw

  #2619479 10-Dec-2020 14:13
OK, will have a go, thanks.

 

 




peejayw

  #2619498 10-Dec-2020 14:44
Well drew a blank there. I downloaded and installed Winusb v3.7.0.1 but it does not detect any of my usb drives. Windows detects them just fine.




jonb
  #2619549 10-Dec-2020 16:41
My Lenovo would only detect USB to boot from when it was Fat32, not NTFS, worth a try.

tchart
  #2619556 10-Dec-2020 17:17
peejayw:

 

Well drew a blank there. I downloaded and installed Winusb v3.7.0.1 but it does not detect any of my usb drives. Windows detects them just fine.

 

 

 

 

Does winusb not detect them? Or the bios?

peejayw

  #2619601 10-Dec-2020 18:32
Winusb does not detect a usb drive.




